‘64-Year-Old Lifelong Bachelor’ Kim Jang-hoon Talks to Lee So-ra for Three Hours Every Day: ‘Best Friends for 30 Years’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Kim Jang-hoon showed off his chemistry with Lee So-ra, his close friend of 30 years.

On the 8th, SBS’s My Little Old Boy (hereafter, Miusae) featured Kim Jang-hoon joining as its oldest never-married “son” at 64, and revealing his unconventional single life.

That day, Kim Jang-hoon drew attention with his unusual vocal exercises and a daily life in which the conversation never stopped, even when he was alone. After calls he couldn’t easily end with everyone from his close friend Haha to Lee So-ra and Kang Kyun-sung, the studio was abuzz when the total call time recorded on his phone was revealed.

Among them, his call with Lee So-ra, his close friend of 30 years, drew attention. As Kim Jang-hoon immediately launched into complaints about being lonely and stories about old memories, Lee So-ra snapped, “Oppa, calm down and hang up. You’re going to talk for an hour.”

Kim Jang-hoon replied, “I went easy on you because I’d been thinking about you lately. If we talk for three hours every day, my throat won’t hold up.” The studio reacted with surprise: “You talk for three hours at a time?”

Meanwhile, after their phone call that day, Lee So-ra went in person to Kim Jang-hoon’s studio to help him with his stage outfits.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.