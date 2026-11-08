BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reveals what she spends her earnings on: “I spend the most on in-game purchases and food delivery” (Please Take Care of My Refrigerator)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK and an actress, revealed her unusual spending habits. She named mobile game purchases as the thing she spends the most money on, revealing an unexpected homebody side.

On the variety show Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, which aired on the 8th, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung, and San appeared as guests and chatted candidly.

That day, Jisoo revealed her spending habits, describing herself as a homebody who usually enjoys spending time at home.

She surprised everyone by naming mobile game purchases as the item she spends the most money on. “Game purchases are number one, and food delivery is number two,” Jisoo said, explaining her spending rankings.

She also revealed why she had gotten hooked on in-game purchases. “The games are made by really smart people. A pop-up appears saying, ‘One-hour-only opportunity, 300% effect,’ and I go, ‘Huh? 300%?’ and buy it,” she said.

“Then it says, ‘Thank you for buying. A 3,000% opportunity especially for those who bought,’ and I buy again,” she added. In other words, she repeatedly falls for in-game prompts to spend that emphasize limited-time offers and special benefits.

Jisoo lamented that even when she tried to stop making purchases, it was difficult. “It keeps popping up, so I tell myself, ‘I should stop buying,’ but I have to buy it within an hour, so I keep checking the time. When there are about 10 minutes left, I go back in and look more closely. Then I buy it again. There’s no end to it now,” she said, drawing laughter.

She also seemed to spend freely on food delivery after in-game purchases. Asked whether there was a food she particularly enjoyed, Jisoo replied, “I’m not picky. I order everything. If it’s pizza one day, it’s chicken another. I plan out a schedule so I don’t have the same thing twice in a week.” In other words, she alternates among various dishes, such as pizza and chicken, and even plans her meals for the week.

Jisoo also gave an honest answer when asked whether she was someone who did not gain weight easily. “I gain weight very easily, but my face doesn’t get very puffy, so you can’t tell,” she said. Kwon Seong-jun quipped, “So the sujebi doesn’t stick to you,” sending the room into laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.