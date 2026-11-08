BLACKPINK’s Jisoo eats delivery food and desserts yet stays stick-thin: “I gain weight easily, but it doesn’t show because my face doesn’t swell”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] BLACKPINK member Jisoo drew attention after candidly sharing how much she enjoys delivery food.

On the variety show “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,” which aired on the 8th, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and ATEEZ members Wooyoung and San appeared as guests and showed off their witty banter.

As she showed the contents of her refrigerator that day, Jisoo revealed that she currently lives alone. She explained, “I used to live in the dorm, but moved out and now live by myself.”

Kim Sung-joo expressed concern about the state of Jisoo’s refrigerator, saying, “When you’re working overseas, it must be hard to keep things in the fridge.” But contrary to expectations, Jisoo confidently replied, “These days are when I have the most.” When Kim Sung-joo again seemed puzzled, Jisoo emphasized, “I may not get another period this plentiful,” raising expectations.

But once the refrigerator was actually revealed, the mood changed considerably. Contrary to Jisoo’s confidence, its contents fell short of expectations, and the chefs watching all reacted with disappointment.

Jisoo smiled brightly and explained, “A lot of the time, there’s only water and fruit in there, and right now is really when I have the most.” She seemed to be used to ordering whatever food she needed as she went along, rather than keeping her refrigerator stocked with ingredients.

What particularly caught the eye was the assortment of sauces that came with various delivery foods found in the refrigerator. They offered a glimpse of what Jisoo usually eats. Candidly describing her tastes in delivery food, she said, “I’m not picky. I order and eat everything.”

She also shared her own way of choosing delivery meals. “If I have pizza one day, I have chicken the next, for example. I plan it out so I don’t repeat anything over the course of a week,” Jisoo explained. In other words, she enjoys delivery food by choosing a different meal each day rather than eating the same thing repeatedly. The fact that she even makes her own sort of plan for delivery meals made everyone laugh.

After hearing this, Ahn Jung-hwan asked, “I guess you’re the type who doesn’t gain weight easily, even eating like that.” Jisoo replied, “I gain weight really easily, but my face doesn’t swell, so you can’t tell.” She candidly revealed that, contrary to what people around her might expect of someone with a slim build, she tends to gain weight easily.

Jisoo’s hearty appetite came up again when they talked about dessert. She said she loves dessert and doesn’t wait until after a meal to have it—instead, she orders it at the same time as her meal. “I love dessert so much that I order it right away while I’m eating, so there’s no break,” Jisoo said, revealing her particular love of dessert.

Ahn Jung-hwan couldn’t hide his surprise and asked, “Isn’t it good for you to have something sweet after eating something spicy? Are you not watching what you eat?” Jisoo agreed, saying, “It’s the quickest way to ruin your body,” and sent the studio into fits of laughter.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.