Kim Jang-hoon ♥ Lee So-ra reveal the truth behind past dating rumors: “We walked around Daehangno holding hands and arm in arm”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Kim Jang-hoon and model Lee So-ra revealed the full story behind the dating rumors that surfaced in the past.

On SBS’s “My Little Old Boy” (hereafter “My Little Old Boy”), which aired on the 8th, Kim Jang-hoon joined as the “oldest-ever, never-married son at 64” and revealed his extraordinary single life.

The show featured Kim Jang-hoon having an honest conversation about their past dating rumors with Lee So-ra, his close friend of 30 years.

That day, the two recalled an incident when they were mistaken for a couple. Lee So-ra brought up the dating rumors, saying, “We weren’t a couple, though. I don’t know why people thought that.”

Kim Jang-hoon looked back on their behavior at the time, saying, “You can’t help but think that, can you?” He recalled, “I remember. Back then, we went to Daehangno. We went because you said you wanted to see a performance, and for some reason, even though there was absolutely nothing like that between us, we went holding hands.”

Though they weren’t actually a couple, they apparently walked around right in the middle of Daehangno holding hands quite naturally. Lee So-ra explained why she had been so comfortable with physical contact with Kim Jang-hoon at the time, saying, “I even linked arms. I like having someone to lean on, even now.”

In particular, people around them would turn to look whenever the two walked down the street holding hands or arm in arm. Kim Jang-hoon vividly described what happened at the time: “People might think we’re a couple when they see us,” he said, adding, “People parted like the Red Sea as we walked through there.”

The two explained that their affectionate behavior had sparked the dating rumors, but that they were not actually a couple.

The conversation then turned to Kim Jang-hoon’s ideal type.

Lee So-ra asked, “What kind of woman would you like to meet? Would you want someone warm like a mom who takes such good care of you?” Kim Jang-hoon replied, “Someone versatile, versatile, versatile. That’s hard. Someone who can be a friend, then a mom, then a younger sibling, a daughter.” Lee So-ra laughed and said, “That’ll be hard to find.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.