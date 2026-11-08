Kim Jae-won bluntly calls out a rude fan during a stage greeting: “Power games and sulking are bewildering”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Kim Jae-won opened up about feeling hurt by some fans’ behavior and urged them to show consideration for one another.

Recently, Kim Jae-won posted a lengthy message to fans on a fan communication platform. He shared an awkward moment he experienced while meeting fans in person at stage greetings for the film Final Interview, along with his honest feelings.

“I try to do my best every time. For various reasons, and because of the circumstances, I end up missing a few people along the way. It’s bewildering when I get there and they act curt or irritated,” Kim Jae-won admitted.

He added, “I could choose not to greet those people, too. But I stay cheerful anyway because I believe they don’t really feel that way; it just came across that way because they were flustered and disappointed. That’s what I think when I do it.”

He explained that even if he sometimes fails to greet some fans, he is never deliberately ignoring them. Rather, he thinks the fans, too, express their disappointment in the moment because they feel let down, and he tries to treat them as cheerfully as possible. This is where his understanding and consideration for fans can be seen.

Kim Jae-won also said, “There are far more Agangdan who have treated me well, and I’m grateful,” expressing his gratitude to the many fans who have been warm toward him. Although he feels disappointed by some fans’ behavior, he showed particular affection for those who support him and treat him with consideration.

Kim Jae-won emphasized, however, that fans need to show consideration for one another. “Let’s show a little consideration and do our best for each other,” he said, adding, “Even if you do something unpleasant, it doesn’t really get to me. So let’s not get into needless power games or sulk; let’s meet happily.”

Kim Jae-won is currently meeting audiences as he attends stage greetings for his recently released film Final Interview. Stage greetings are special occasions for fans, as they allow actors to meet and interact directly with audiences who have watched the film. However, some events see uncomfortable behavior, such as demands for excessive fan service or complaints when an actor does not respond as much as fans would like. Interest has therefore turned to Kim Jae-won’s remarks, as he addressed fans directly with his honest feelings and a message urging them to respect one another.

Meanwhile, the film Final Interview, starring Kim Jae-won, tells the story of six applicants gathered at a final interview who begin to suspect one another and fall into confusion after discovering mysterious envelopes containing each person’s revelations. It opened on the 4th and is now meeting audiences.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.