Ji Ye-eun and Vata Share Another “Lovestagram” Late at Night—A Lovey-Dovey Couple a Month Before Their Wedding

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Ji Ye-eun showed off her affection by sharing sweet everyday moments with dancer Vata, her future husband.

On the night of the 8th, Ji Ye-eun posted several photos to her account along with a smiling emoji.

In the photos, Ji Ye-eun is enjoying a relaxed date with Vata. The two went out in comfortable outfits, pairing black caps with loose-fitting short-sleeved T-shirts and long pants. Their affection for each other shone through even in their natural, unadorned looks, catching people’s attention.

The two spent a leisurely time together, sharing simple everyday moments, including a visit to a café. They seemed happy simply to be together, without any glamorous destinations or special events, creating a heartwarming impression.

The final photo drew even more attention. Ji Ye-eun and Vata leaned their shoulders against each other and posed side by side with V signs, their affectionate silhouettes captured in shadow. Though their faces were not directly visible, the simple sight of them leaning on each other conveyed their sweet mood in full.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun is publicly dating dancer Vata, who was born in 1994 and is the same age as her. The two are set to marry next month, in December.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.