Blood in the urine, a mushroom shape... ‘74-year-old’ Jang Gwang lost a lot of weight after a finding raised suspicion of bladder cancer... “Thankfully, it wasn’t” (Mija Tavern)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Jang Gwang said he spent about two weeks in hell after receiving findings that raised suspicion of bladder cancer.

On the 8th, a video titled “The whole family is suffering from the food Dad lovingly cooked for us... (ft. The recipe is here. Never try it)” was uploaded to the YouTube channel Mija Tavern.

Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae appeared in the video that day with their daughter, Mija, and son-in-law, Kim Tae-hyun, and shared updates on how they had been doing.

Kim Tae-hyun first said to Jang Gwang, “You seem to be feeling well these days, Dad. You have a healthy glow.” Jun Sung-ae replied, “He’s come back to life,” hinting at what had recently happened to the family.

Mija, meanwhile, seemed not to have gotten over the shock of what happened and confessed, “I have a lot to say. I think we really went through it. That’s what you’d call it, right? I cried my eyes out and everything. For a week.” The story of how the whole family had been distressed for some time sparked curiosity as it came to light.

It all began with a urine test during Jang Gwang’s health screening. Recalling what happened, Jang Gwang said, “Actually, I was the one who was more distressed. I had a urine test, and there was blood in my urine, so they told me to get a more detailed examination, and I did...”

Jun Sung-ae explained, “Someone close to me had bladder cancer. I was talking to them on the phone, and they said that if a picture showed a mushroom shape, it was definitely cancer. When they did the test, a mushroom shape showed up.”

Having already heard about someone they knew who had been diagnosed with bladder cancer, the family’s anxiety grew uncontrollably. While waiting for the test results, Jang Gwang and his family spent a difficult time imagining the worst.

Recalling that time, Jun Sung-ae confessed, “From then on, I became a cancer patient, so I spent two weeks waiting for the day I’d meet the doctor. Goodness, to put it dramatically, my skin and flesh seemed to be coming apart, and I lost so much weight.”

Mija also said she cried every day while waiting for her father’s test results. She said it hurt even more because she thought of things she hadn’t done for him. “I’d just be sitting there and suddenly burst into tears. What upset me most was that there was a golf club Dad wanted. For about a year and a half, he’d kept telling me he wanted it, but I couldn’t get it for him. If he passed away, I felt like my heart would be torn apart for the rest of my life. The problem was, everyone I knew was sure it was cancer. They said the mushroom shape on the CT scan definitely meant cancer,” she confessed.

Jang Gwang also recalled what happened and said he spent two weeks in hell. After seeing a mushroom-shaped lesion in the scan images, he too became convinced he had bladder cancer. Mija, listening to him, wiped away tears once again, seemingly reminded of how she had felt at the time.

Fortunately, however, the test results were different from what they had expected. Further examination confirmed that Jang Gwang did not have cancer. Kim Tae-hyun, who had gone to the hospital with him, vividly recounted what happened.

Kim Tae-hyun recalled, “I took Dad to the hospital. I wondered how I would comfort him if the results came back bad. On the way there, Dad was already a patient.”

He continued, “When we got to the hospital and they said, ‘Mr. Jang Gwang, please come in,’ my mouth went completely dry. They put up the images and explained them, and said, ‘There’s no indication of cancer.’” He added, “So I said, ‘Thank goodness,’ and patted Dad on the shoulder. But Dad pushed my arm away and said, ‘There’s a mushroom shape, and it’s not cancer?’ He’d already come in thinking he had cancer.” His story made everyone laugh.

Only after confirming that he did not have cancer could Jang Gwang finally feel relieved, and the family, too, was able to put an end to their long period of worry.

Kim Tae-hyun’s exceptional sense of responsibility also drew attention. Mija expressed her gratitude to her husband for all he had done for her and the family, saying, “My husband studied bladder cancer intensely for weeks. He looked it up every day and knows enough to almost perform the surgery. He even looked up the surgical procedure.”

Kim Tae-hyun calmly replied, “Even if I don’t show it, when something happens, I’m the one who has to sort it out and handle it. So I was keeping every option open,” moving those listening.

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actors Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae. In 2022, she married comedian Kim Tae-hyun, who is six years her senior.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.