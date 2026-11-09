Brian Caught in the Act on a Secret Date with a “Famous Female Entertainer”... “They Are Showing Their Affection Very Passionately”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Brian Joo, formerly of Fly to the Sky, shared an anecdote about being caught on a secret date with a famous female entertainer 25 years ago.

Brian appeared as a special MC on the SBS variety show My Little Old Boy (hereafter, “the show”), which aired on the 8th, and opened up about his past relationships.

That day, the MCs asked Brian, “Did Dong-yup ever catch you on a secret date a long time ago?” Brian began, “It wasn’t recently—it was a long time ago. I think it was about 25 years ago.”

Brian said, “I honestly thought that after all that time, Dong-yup would have forgotten by now. But he remembers as if he were AI. Every time I see him, he says, ‘Brian, I still remember what happened in front of that place that day.’” His story made everyone laugh.

He added, “I realized I really shouldn’t get on his bad side,” and was amazed that Shin still remembered what he had witnessed even 25 years later.

MC Shin Dong-yup, who had witnessed the scene firsthand, recalled, “It was an incredibly intense scene,” and revealed, “I was driving at night—it was the early hours of the morning. Outside, two people were showing their affection very passionately.” His account caused a stir in the studio.

Shin Dong-yup added, “There was no one around at the time. I hadn’t told anyone because I planned to take it to my grave.” He then revealed, to everyone’s surprise, that the woman with Brian was “an extremely famous female entertainer.”

He added, “I wondered how Brian could be dating someone so famous. He had only recently become a rookie then, so it was such a shock,” sharing how he felt at the time.

The studio erupted in laughter when it belatedly came to light that Brian had been going on secret dates with a famous female entertainer since his rookie days 25 years ago.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.