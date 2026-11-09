Son Tae-young gives a surprise shout-out to Heung-min Son, a fellow member of the Miryang Son clan, in New York: “If you trace the family tree back, I’m the older sister”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Son Tae-young visited a popular restaurant in New York that BigBang members G-DRAGON and Daesung had been to, and drew attention by saying she hoped to meet soccer star Heung-min Son as well.

On the 8th, a video titled “Son Tae-young’s foodie trip in search of a truly great restaurant in New Jersey (+ GD’s New York restaurant)” was released on the YouTube channel “Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young.”

That day, Son Tae-young went to a restaurant in Manhattan, New York, with an acquaintance. When they arrived, the acquaintance explained that it was a place the two had visited, saying, “G-DRAGON and Daesung took pictures right out front.”

In particular, a restaurant employee showed Son Tae-young and her companion the seats where G-DRAGON and Daesung had actually sat. Seated at a table by the window, Son Tae-young marveled, “We got GD’s seat.”

The two enjoyed a weekend-only brunch omakase. During the meal, they also talked about how G-DRAGON and Daesung had done a love shot at the restaurant.

Son Tae-young laughed and said, “Where should we do our green tea shot? Shouldn’t we open it a little?” before suggesting, “We should take a picture from the exact same angle and post it.”

The employee even brought out the special glasses G-DRAGON and Daesung had used, helping them recreate the atmosphere of the duo’s visit. Son Tae-young unexpectedly found herself following in BigBang’s footsteps and enjoyed taking a commemorative photo with her acquaintance.

The conversation then turned to soccer star Heung-min Son. Her acquaintance expressed anticipation, asking, “What if we run into Heung-min Son when we park a little later?” It turned out that Son had come to New York for a match, and they had heard he was staying at the hotel where Son Tae-young and her companion had parked. Son Tae-young showed interest, saying, “I think that’s the hotel. I saw players going into the place next door.” She added, “It would be nice to meet player Heung-min Son when we park after this today,” expressing hope for a chance encounter.

Son Tae-young noted in particular that she and Heung-min Son are both members of the Miryang Son clan, joking, “If you trace the family tree back, I’m the older sister. Though he could be my younger brother.” She then added, “I think I should meet him sometime. A relative,” prompting laughter.

Her acquaintance did mention that Heung-min Son might already have left the previous night, and the video did not show the two actually meeting.

Afterward, Son Tae-young tried the dishes served at the restaurant and expressed her satisfaction. She repeatedly exclaimed, “Isn’t this just the right amount for lunch?” and “It’s so delicious.” Even after the meal, she said, “I want to eat a little more,” expressing regret and drawing attention.

Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have a son and a daughter. She currently lives in New Jersey, the United States, with her children and shares glimpses of her daily life on her YouTube channel.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.