AKMU faces flood of refund demands over Gangneung concert with “blocked views”—but offers no apology or statement

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Complaints from concertgoers about AKMU’s Gangneung concert are mounting. Reviews have poured in criticizing the seating arrangement and stage production, which left the stage difficult to see, as well as the high ticket prices. The controversy continues, with no official apology or statement from AKMU.

Recently, fans who attended the Gangneung concert flooded AKMU’s official Instagram account with comments of protest. Some concertgoers said they had to rely on the screens throughout the show because they could not see the stage, and argued that the viewing experience did not justify the ticket price.

One concertgoer lamented, “It was a VIP ticket, the most expensive option, but the floor seats weren’t staggered, so I couldn’t see the stage or the performers well.” They added, “I sat down and looked at the backs of people’s heads, hoping I’d be able to see when the singer came on, but people were raising their arms and dancing, so I ended up with a view like you’d get from a seat off to the side.”

They continued, “The stage was set up and produced so beautifully, but the problem was that I couldn’t see any of it.” They added, “I paid so much for a VIP seat. Please let me request a refund using the form. Either lower the price or something. I had high expectations, so I was really disappointed.”

Another concertgoer claimed, “We wanted to see the Seoul show, so I bought VIP tickets for my family of four and went from Seoul to Gangneung, but instead of seeing the stage, all I saw were the backs of people’s heads—at 170,000 won per person—and I left disappointed.” They also questioned the pricing for different seats, saying, “All I got to see was the stage traffic and the backs of the people in front of me. At this point, shouldn’t I have paid the second-floor price for a VIP seat?”

Disappointment also continued among concertgoers who had traveled a long way to see the show. One fan lamented, “I came all the way from Seoul to Gangneung after booking everything from a condo to a place to stay, and all I can see are the backs of the people in front of me.” Another concertgoer wrote, “I couldn’t see anything. I couldn’t even see the big screen. In the middle of the concert, everyone around me swore and went home,” adding, “At least you can see the stage from the second floor. I booked as soon as tickets went on sale, when there were still plenty of seats left, but I expected a VIP seat and waited over a month to get tickets. It feels like such a waste.”

There were also complaints about the stage design and production. One concertgoer claimed, “You can’t see the stage at all from the seats in the back. I thought AKMU would get out of the car and perform, but they were up on top of it,” adding, “The stage was far too low.”

Another fan criticized the production, saying, “I was really excited after seeing Chanhyuk paying attention to the stage on The Manager. But what’s the point of having a stage with a story and a great look? A stage is meaningless if the audience can’t see or understand it at all.”

Some also called for refunds and compensation, citing problems with the concert-viewing experience. One concertgoer said, “I knew the view would be obstructed, but I never imagined it would be this bad,” adding, “They should at least have adjusted the screen positions to improve visibility.”

Another concertgoer remarked, “The stage and sound may have been good, but the seats were really disappointing,” and criticized the organizers, saying, “Failing to let the audience properly see the show was a fundamental mistake in concert planning.”

Some fans argued that the artists should also pay attention to concertgoers’ complaints, given that AKMU was reportedly involved in planning and directing the show themselves. One fan posted a comment saying, “Top-level concert planning and vocals, the highest ticket prices, and the worst seats ever.”

Above all, although complaints from fans have continued to appear on the official social media accounts, no official apology or explanation from AKMU, or statement regarding refunds, has been confirmed to date.

Fans are voicing their demands for an explanation and follow-up measures regarding the viewing conditions, which left them unable to properly see the stage despite paying high prices for their tickets. They say the issue goes beyond simply not liking the concert.

Meanwhile, on the 7th, AKMU held a stop on its nationwide tour, “2026 AKMU Concert: Paradise of Rumors,” at the Gangneung Speed Skating Stadium in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. Tickets for the Gangneung concert were priced at 176,000 won for VIP seats, 165,000 won for R and table seats, and 154,000 won for restricted-view seats.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.