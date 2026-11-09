WJSN’s Seola on the reality of a 10th-year idol’s income: “100,000 won a month—and times I earned nothing at all”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] WJSN’s Seola spoke candidly about her income.

A video titled “Why Has 33-Year-Old Idol Seola, Who Went to a Matchmaking Agency, Still Not Gotten Married?” was recently posted on the YouTube channel Hello Hanssemyo.

Tongdak Cheonsa, who visited Seola’s home, cautiously asked her about her income. Seola replied, “You probably know this very well, but entertainers are freelancers, aren’t they? It varies enormously from month to month. It’s extremely unpredictable, and there are so many times when the difference is at least tenfold.”

Seola said, “I’d look at my settlement statement and think things were fine, then spend recklessly, and the next month the amount would be cut in half. After experiencing that a few times, I became very cautious about spending. Even when a lot of money comes in, I think, ‘This isn’t my money; it’s money that’s going to go out.’ Since it isn’t stable income, I became more conservative about spending.”

She went on, candidly discussing her income: “Around my first year of receiving settlements, things were so erratic, and there was a high chance I might not be able to earn money someday. When I earned a lot, I’d even had a few thousand come in, but for several months, 500,000 won, 100,000 won would come in, then the amount would rise again, and then it would be 500,000 won, 100,000 won. For several months, I even received nothing. When I first got a settlement, I received somewhere in the mid-10-million-won range.”

As for what she did with her first settlement, she said, “I wanted to buy my parents a gift. They said, ‘You didn’t have to get us something like this,’ with huge smiles on their faces, and went to a jewelry store,” drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.