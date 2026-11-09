“VIP seats costing 170,000 won have restricted views”... Debate over refund demands for AKMU’s Gangneung concert

[Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun reporter] The group AKMU has become embroiled in controversy over a concert.

On the 7th, AKMU held its solo concert “Paradise of Rumors” at the Speed Skating Stadium in Gangneung, Gangwon State. The show had generated buzz for its cinematic set, with Lee Chan-hyuk in charge of overall direction. But complaints have emerged since the Gangneung concert ended. Some attendees said they had obstructed views, and there were also reports of sound problems.

One attendee complained, “I’m in a VIP seat, but I can’t see any of the stage or the screen. The sound was disappointing, too.” Another attendee also said, “The view from the VIP seats was on a par with restricted-view seats. I couldn’t even see the electronic display board, let alone the stage,” and criticized the show, saying, “Not making the performance properly visible was a fundamental mistake in the concert planning.”

VIP tickets for the concert cost 176,000 won. Compared with concerts by other singers, that is not an outrageously high price, but it is not exactly cheap, either. Fans are nevertheless voicing their disappointment that their views were blocked and they could not properly enjoy the sound. Some are even demanding refunds, but AKMU has yet to respond.

Of course, seating arrangements and other details inevitably can vary depending on the venue’s facilities and on-site conditions, so not every problem can be blamed on Lee Chan-hyuk or AKMU. Still, it is regrettable that if they were aware of the venue’s constraints, including the difficulty of adjusting the height differences between seating levels, they might have considered additional measures, such as changing the screen positions.

You can’t expect to get it right on the first try. Fans are cheering Lee Chan-hyuk on as he takes his first steps from in-house producer to concert director, hoping he will go through the trial and error and growing pains and soar once again.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.