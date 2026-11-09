BIGBANG’s Bangkok, Thailand concert halted midway—what happened? “Safety concerns”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group BIGBANG halted its concert in Bangkok, Thailand, due to severe weather.

BIGBANG had been scheduled to hold solo concerts and meet fans at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on the 7th and 8th.

The concert on the 7th went ahead as planned, but the problem came during the show on the 8th. Heavy rain and strong winds suddenly began. BIGBANG’s members continued performing in the pouring rain, but the weather worsened in real time, and the group decided to stop the concert.

The members said, “We were glad it wasn’t raining when the concert started, but we were told that all the thunder and lightning made it extremely dangerous from a safety standpoint. We had no choice but to stop the show. It’s a disappointing situation for everyone. We really don’t want to go back either. We desperately want to keep performing, but safety is important. We hope to create an opportunity to see you again in good weather.”

The concert organizers decided to issue full refunds for tickets to the show.

G-Dragon comforted fans on his personal account, writing, “You must have waited a long time, and I’m so disappointed and upset. Above all, everyone’s safety comes first. Let’s make sure we meet again.”

BIGBANG is currently on its “XX COSMO” world tour.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.