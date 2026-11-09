Ko So-young recalls the uninvited guest at Kim Hee-ae’s wedding: “They said they just dropped in because food was being served as they passed by”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ko So-young recalled actress Kim Hee-ae’s wedding.

A video titled “The ‘jajangmyeon-free’ Chinese restaurant that the Jung Dong-geon–Ko So-young couple reportedly visits once a month” was recently posted on Ko So-young’s YouTube channel.

During a tour of Yeouido, Ko So-young visited the 63 Building. She said, “The first and last time I came here was ages ago, when I came as a guest to Kim Hee-ae’s wedding.”

Ko So-young went on to share an anecdote from Kim Hee-ae’s wedding. She said, “We were sitting and eating with actors we all knew, but there was someone we didn’t know. Since they were an older person, I greeted them and ate with them, but no one knew who they were. So I asked who they were, and they said they’d just dropped in because food was being served here as they passed by. That kind of thing happened a lot back then.” Her story left people amazed.

As she rode the elevator up to the observatory, Ko So-young said, “Back then, whenever I came here, I used to worry because it was so high, wondering if it was okay. The 63 Building was such an iconic place. It still is.”

After reaching the observatory, Ko So-young said, “I look at traffic conditions across the country from here and think, ‘Oh, traffic isn’t backed up.’” She then lamented, “I’m so unromantic, aren’t I?” She added, “My husband and Jun-hyeok say, ‘Isn’t it so beautiful?’ But all I say is, ‘The traffic isn’t backed up,’ or, ‘The weather’s bad today.’ I’m such a total T.” Her remarks drew laughs.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.