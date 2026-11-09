Yang Hong-won Denies Affair Allegations—Has Yang Hong-won Left Home? From an All-Night Party to Smoking with Jin at a Jjimjilbang

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper Yang Hong-won is engaging in bizarre antics on social media.

On the 8th, Yang Hong-won posted a photo on his account, writing, “My big brother taught me that if you have two younger brothers, you can split even a rock.”

In the photo, Yang Hong-won is sitting and smoking alongside Jin, a rapper signed to the same agency, while wearing yellow jjimjilbang clothes. Judging by the ashtray, it appears to be a smoking room inside the jjimjilbang.

The problem is that since becoming embroiled in allegations of an affair, Yang Hong-won has shown no signs of remorse or of lying low, and continues to post only updates about enjoying outings.

Yang Hong-won married Won Hyeon-ju on the 18th of last month. The couple already have a daughter together. But allegations of an affair surfaced just five days after the wedding. Person A claimed that Yang had gone to a lodging establishment with another woman, B, instead of Won Hyeon-ju, and released photos of B, call records and other material.

Yang Hong-won said that while it was true he had accompanied B to a lodging establishment, there had been no intimate conduct, and filed a complaint against Person A on charges including blackmail, violating the Stalking Punishment Act, and defamation through false statements. Person A later apologized, saying they had seen Yang enter a lodging establishment with B but did not know whether the two were having an affair.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju later unfollowed each other on social media, raising fans’ concerns. Even so, Yang enjoyed a Halloween party all night at a club in Hongdae on the 31st of last month, and on the 2nd deleted all the wedding photos with Won Hyeon-ju.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.