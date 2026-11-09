Wife Who “Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant for Nine Months” Shares Update After Self-Reporting Child Abuse: “Please Save My Child” (“Marriage Hell”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] An unexpected problem involving the husband of the “SOS Couple” is revealed on “Oh Eun-young’s Report: Marriage Hell.”

The second part of the “SOS Couple” story will air in the 190th episode of MBC’s “Oh Eun-young’s Report: Marriage Hell” on Monday, November 9, at 9 p.m. In the previous episode, the couple’s story shocked viewers at home: the wife was unable to control her emotions when their child cried, while the husband said he felt anxious whenever his wife and child were left alone. The episode airing that day reveals that the husband, who has watched the precarious relationship between his wife and child, also has an unexpected problem.

In the footage, the wife reacts harshly to the child, then confides her anxiety to her husband as she worries that the child may have been hurt. She goes on to say that she wants to die, appealing to him about the seriousness of her current state. But her husband lets out a deep sigh or seems unable to focus on the conversation. The MCs, too, cannot hide their puzzlement at his increasingly uncomfortable demeanor as his wife’s story grows heavier.

The wife confesses, “I always feel lonely when I’m with my husband.” She has no one to share her feelings with. But when she talks about his wife’s painful past, the husband says, “I don’t particularly want to remember it,” and adds, “She could just get it off her chest, so I don’t know why she holds on to it.” His words leave his wife feeling hurt once again. Dr. Oh Eun-young points out an unexpected problem: although the husband says he loves the child, he is turning away from the child’s deep wounds. Why has he ignored the child’s wounds despite knowing about them?

The episode also shows the wife 50 days after she voluntarily reported that she had abused her child, following advice from Dr. Oh Eun-young and the production team the previous week. The wife had reached out to “Oh Eun-young’s Report” with an anguished plea: “Please save our child from me, their mother.” Has daily life changed for the “SOS Couple” and their family?

The second part of the “SOS Couple” story will be revealed in the 190th episode of MBC’s “Oh Eun-young’s Report: Marriage Hell,” airing Monday, November 9, at 9 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.