'Bought a 4 billion won home': TWICE’s NAYEON was Yoo Jae-suk’s neighbor—“We live in the same apartment” (Whenever Possible)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] As “world-class idols” BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and TWICE’s NAYEON announce their first appearance on SBS’s Whenever Possible, their first-ever joint appearance on a variety show since debut is drawing attention.

SBS variety show Whenever Possible (directed by Choi Bo Pil and written by Chae Jin-ah) is a “gap-filling” variety show that brings good fortune to the brief pockets of free time people find in everyday life. The episode aired on Tuesday the 3rd ranked first among all variety and cultural programs in its time slot for 12 consecutive weeks, proving it is the top Tuesday variety show. (According to Nielsen Korea household ratings.) In the episode airing Tuesday the 10th, the “Two Yoo” MCs Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, together with “gap friends” (guests) Jisoo of BLACKPINK and NAYEON of TWICE, will seek out pockets of free time in Sanbon-dong, Gunpo. Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok are more startled than ever when Jisoo and NAYEON appear together. When the unexpected pairing leaves Yoo Jae-suk wondering, “How did the two of you become so close?”, Jisoo reveals their special bond, saying, “We’ve been close since we were trainees. We often eat together, too.” Jisoo recalls, “We were both well-known at our respective companies when we were trainees. If you train for a long time, word gets around that ‘she’s the ace,’ and that was NAYEON.” Asked what kind of description she was known for, Jisoo sums it up with a cool one-liner: “She was just known as ‘NAYEON,’” prompting laughter. Yoo Yeon-seok is reportedly fascinated by this unfamiliar world of idols, remarking, “So word gets around even at other companies.”

Meanwhile, Jisoo is set to become “Sanbon’s second daughter,” drawing interest. Jisoo briefly confirms, “I lived in the apartment right over there until I was 10,” but then waves off the title “Sanbon’s daughter,” leaving everyone puzzled. She explains, “‘Sanbon’s daughter’ is figure skater Kim Yuna. There’s even a figure-skating mural,” citing Yuna’s unexpected, unparalleled stature and winning everyone over. Yoo Yeon-seok then offers a compromise: “Then let’s make Yuna the eldest daughter and Jisoo the second daughter.” Jisoo jokes, “It’s an honor,” prompting laughter. When Yoo Jae-suk asks NAYEON which neighborhood she lives in, she looks surprised and says, “I’m in Nonhyeon?” Then, smiling broadly, she shyly reveals, “I live in the same apartment complex as you, Yoo Jae-suk,” leaving him astonished. Flustered by the unexpected meeting of neighbors, Yoo Jae-suk tries to explain, “I got mixed up because all I could remember was that NAYEON used to live in Seongsu-dong,” making her burst out laughing.

The refreshing first appearance on Whenever Possible by the cheerful and lovable close friends Jisoo and NAYEON, who are enough to fluster Yoo Jae-suk, will be shown in the episode airing Tuesday the 10th.

The healing variety show Whenever Possible, which promises even more laughter and emotion rooted in everyday life, airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.