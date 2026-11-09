Ko Ji-yong shares tender photo with son Ko Seung-jae amid legal dispute with ex-wife Yang Im Hur: “Memories Just for the Two of Us”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Former SECHSKIES member Ko Ji-yong shared memories with his son, Ko Seung-jae.

The photo he posted amid an ongoing legal dispute with his ex-wife Yang Im Hur over their child’s upbringing drew attention.

Early on the 9th, Ko Ji-yong posted a photo on his social media account with the hashtags “Mount Paektu” and “Heaven Lake.”

The photo showed Ko Ji-yong holding Ko Seung-jae in his arms and looking at him, with Mount Paektu in the background. The affectionate eye contact between Ko Seung-jae, nestled in his father’s arms, and Ko Ji-yong drew attention.

The photo also featured the words, “Memories Just for the Two of Us (memories just for the two of us).”

The photo was reportedly taken during a trip to Mount Paektu while filming the 2018 KBS2 variety show The Return of Superman. At the time, Ko Ji-yong and Ko Seung-jae traveled with Lee Hwi-jae, his twin sons Lee Seo-eon and Lee Seo-jun, SHINee’s Minho, and others.

Ko Ji-yong married Yang Im Hur, a family medicine specialist, in 2013, and they had a son, Ko Seung-jae, the following year.

The couple’s divorce became public in July. Since then, the two sides have been at odds over child support payments and visitation rights.

Ko Ji-yong’s side filed a petition for an injunction with the court on the 16th of last month, seeking enforcement of visitation rights and a ban on posting photos and videos of his son.

His side claimed that he had seen his son only six times in the nearly two years since the divorce, and that photos and videos of his son were being used for hospital promotion and other purposes.

Yang Im Hur’s side countered that Ko Ji-yong had initially postponed visits with his son for health reasons and had paid child support only twice over the two years.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.