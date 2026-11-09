‘Hidden-camera controversy’ Season 32’s Young-soo in trouble again?... Suddenly breaks down in tears: “Why was it so hard?” (“Contract Marriage”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] A scene of Choi Jeong-hyeon, one half of the “Paju couple” on “Contract Marriage,” bursting into tears has been captured, adding to the tension.

In episode 7 of “Contract Marriage,” airing tonight (the 9th) at 10:30 p.m. on KBS Joy and MBC every1, Choi Jeong-hyeon and Jeong Min-hyeon put aside for a while the weekend newlywed life they spent together all day and settle into the ordinary routine of a couple heading to their respective workplaces. Jeong-hyeon and Min-hyeon get into the car side by side to go to work, and Jeong-hyeon happily drives Min-hyeon to work, even though getting to his own company would require a considerable detour.

But later, Jeong-hyeon suddenly bursts into tears, drawing attention. “It didn’t seem that difficult, so why was it so hard?” he says, opening up about his feelings before becoming too emotional to continue and repeatedly wiping away his tears. Viewers are curious about why Jeong-hyeon, usually quirky and sunny and nicknamed the “pure oddball husband” (a pure-hearted eccentric), broke down in tears.

Meanwhile, in the car on the way to work with Jeong-hyeon, Min-hyeon tries to have an honest conversation about smoking, which had been a source of conflict. Min-hyeon bluntly asks, “Honestly, how many cigarettes do you smoke a day?” When Jeong-hyeon gives a vague answer, Min-hyeon begins, “We’re together now because we’re in a contract marriage,” then states firmly, “I just don’t date people who smoke at all.” With Jeong-hyeon looking taken aback by Min-hyeon’s words, viewers are eager to see what answer he will give.

Meanwhile, MC Ahn Jung-hwan speaks about the difficulty of disciplining children with a hard-hitting confession from a dad in real life. When Jeong-hyeon and Min-hyeon express differing views on raising children, Ahn Jung-hwan offers a realistic response: “Being a dad who’s like a friend—that’s something you have to work at becoming; it isn’t easy. When you express your opinion, the response is, ‘Am I your friend?’” He goes on to say, “The hardest relationship in the world is between parents and children,” and shares his struggles as a father: “I’m not the gentle type either... I feel sorry—to the kids.” His words strike a deep chord with viewers.

“Contract Marriage,” airing on KBS Joy and MBC every1, is a marriage-simulation observational reality show in which men and women who desperately want to marry experience life as a couple in advance through a contract, then explore the meaning of marriage and what a realistic partnership entails. It is produced under the leadership of Nam Gyu-hong, a hitmaker behind successful matchmaking reality shows, Na Sang-won, who is currently overseeing “I Am Solo,” and Baek Jung-hoon. It airs every Monday at 10:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.