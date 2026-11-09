‘Star instructor’ Chung Seung-Je appalled by private tutoring for 3-year-olds in medical school prep classes: “A crazy country”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Math star instructor Chung Seung-Je expressed deep concern over the boom in early private education targeting infants and toddlers.

Chung Seung-Je recently appeared on the YouTube channel Chimchakman, where he criticized an education system in which children begin advanced studies aimed at medical school from a very young age.

He said, “In math, children enter medical school prep classes as young as 3 or 4.” When Yoo Dae-jong, a star Korean-language instructor who appeared with him, expressed surprise, saying, “At 4, you’re not even old enough to have your first memory,” Chung Seung-Je criticized the practice, saying, “The very fact that children start medical school prep classes at 4 is a really serious problem.”

He went on to say, “I don’t know why the government doesn’t regulate this situation,” adding, “I think it should be punishable as child abuse.” He also stressed that he wanted to point out that the social atmosphere in which early private education is taken for granted is itself wrong.

Participation in private education among infants and toddlers was also found to be substantial. According to the results of the Ministry of Education’s “2024 Pilot Survey on Private Education Expenses for Preschool-Aged Children,” released last year, 47.6% of the 13,241 children under age 6 surveyed were receiving private education.

Participation rates by age were 24.6% for children aged 2 and under, 50.3% for 3-year-olds and 81.2% for 5-year-olds. The share participating in private education rose sharply with age.

Infants and toddlers receiving private education spent an average of 332,000 won per month per child. English was the highest by subject, at 414,000 won, while general subjects such as Korean, English and math, along with essay writing, averaged 340,000 won.

However, research has also found that starting private education in early childhood does not guarantee long-term learning benefits.

According to the summer issue of the Childcare Policy Forum, published last July by the Korea Institute of Child Care and Education, experience with private education during infancy and toddlerhood showed no statistically significant association with language development, problem-solving skills or executive function in first grade.

Rather, children with more experience in academic private education tended to have lower self-esteem.

The institute also found insufficient evidence for the common belief that starting private education earlier enables children to continue learning for longer. It stressed that education should focus on developing children’s ability to learn and grow on their own, rather than simply making them learn earlier than others.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.