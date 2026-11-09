Lee Ji-hye, wife of JaeWan Moon, says her father’s affair left her deeply hurt: “I went astray and dropped out of a prestigious traditional music high school”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Lee Ji-hye, formerly of the group Sharp (S#arp), opened up about being deeply hurt by her father’s infidelity.

On the 9th, a video featuring Lee Ji-hye was released on the YouTube channel Saeropge Hasoseo.

Lee Ji-hye opened up about her family, saying, “My mom worked hard and had a strong maternal instinct, while my father was very handsome, good at lots of things, and the youngest son of a fairly wealthy family.” She continued, recalling, “My parents ran a bossam restaurant, so they made kimchi every morning and sold bossam. The restaurant did well.”

Lee Ji-hye said she had gone astray after experiencing her father’s infidelity, saying, “There was a billiards hall on the second floor next to the bossam restaurant, and my father went there often. He had a lot he wanted to do, and maybe because he had married young and was lonely, he did help my mother a lot, but there was also a side of him that seemed detached. He had an affair. The pain I felt watching my mother was especially intense during puberty. I dropped out of school.” At her mother’s urging, she eventually dropped out during her first year at National Gugak High School and went to Australia to study. Lee Ji-hye recalled, “I wanted to get away from that situation and try starting over somewhere new.”

Lee Ji-hye also said that she returned to Korea for vacation, auditioned at a friend’s suggestion, and settled in Korea after beginning life as a trainee. She later met producer Lee Sang-min and debuted with Sharp.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye debuted with Sharp in 1998 and was loved for hit songs such as “My Lips Like Warm Coffee,” “Sweety,” and “Tell Me Tell Me.” She married tax accountant JaeWan Moon in 2017, has two daughters, and runs her personal YouTube channel, “Unpleasantly Nosy Sister.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.