‘4.3 billion won embezzlement’ Hwang Jung-eum exits, Jo Yoon-hee joins... New MC confirmed for Because I'm Solo 2

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Because I'm Solo returns for season 2 with MCs Shin Dong-yup and Jo Yoon-hee.

Because I'm Solo is a reality-variety show that offers an honest look at the engaging daily lives of singles who live true to themselves in their own ways. First premiering in October 2024 as an eight-episode series, Because I'm Solo earned praise from viewers for its ratings and buzz. It was revamped as a regular series in March 2025 and wrapped up season 1 amid keen interest. Returning about 18 months after season 1 ended last May, Because I'm Solo 2 will premiere on Monday, December 7. This season, actress Jo Yoon-hee is joining as a new MC and is set to strike up a fresh rapport with Shin Dong-yup, a consummate empathizer.

With his signature lively wit and exceptional ability to empathize, Shin Dong-yup has blended naturally into the daily lives of the ‘single ladies’ and won viewers’ empathy and support. He has brought laughter with his playful jokes and, at times, drawn out the cast members’ innermost thoughts with incisive questions, adding to the show’s distinctive appeal and authenticity. His characteristic wit and empathy are expected to shine in season 2 as well.

Jo Yoon-hee is set to appear in Because I'm Solo 2 as an MC and a new ‘single lady,’ showing her candid charm. She has built a solid career and remained active as an actress, and is also a single mom raising her daughter, Roa. Expectations are building as Jo is said to reveal her real life as a single woman and share what she has been up to through Because I'm Solo 2.

The production team said, “Thanks to viewers’ enthusiastic support, we’re bringing you a new season after a year and a half. Because I'm Solo was loved because the stories of singles who shape their daily lives and find happiness in their own ways offered meaningful resonance in an era when diverse ways of life are respected,” adding, “This season, too, alongside new ‘single ladies,’ we’ll show a variety of solo lives—lonely because they’re solo, but happy because they’re solo.”

They added, “We’ll take a broad look at the daily lives of singles, which may feel familiar to some but be a fresh discovery for others, as well as the freedom and joy they can enjoy because they’re on their own, and the concerns and candid emotions that come with it. We hope you’ll look forward to season 2.”

Because I'm Solo 2, with Shin Dong-yup and Jo Yoon-hee as its MCs, premieres on Monday, December 7, on SBS Plus and E Channel.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.