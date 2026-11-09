'Wife’s Company Accused of Receiving Preferential Contracts': Shin Hyun-joon to Make First Official Public Appearance Today (the 9th); Will He Address the Allegations?

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Shin Hyun-joon is making his first official public appearance since allegations surfaced that his wife’s company received preferential treatment in negotiated contracts. Attention is focused on whether he will directly state his position when asked about the matter.

Shin Hyun-joon will attend a press conference for KBS 1TV’s new variety show, “Life Quiz,” at the KBS headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 9th.

Hosted by Shin Hyun-joon, “Life Quiz” is a talk show that invites icons of each era to explore their life choices and experiences through quizzes. Comedian Kim Ji-seon, singer Kim Su-chan and announcer Lee Ji-yeon will co-host the show, which premieres at 8:30 a.m. on the 21st.

Earlier, allegations of favoritism were raised at the Seoul Metropolitan Council over Jace & River, headed by Shin Hyun-joon’s wife, Kyungmi Kim, winning a negotiated contract to produce promotional videos for the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

At an administrative audit on the 4th, Seoul Metropolitan Council member Yoon Sun-hee said the company had signed contracts worth a total of 375.65 million won to produce content for the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s YouTube channel and other projects.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Jace & River denied the allegations. The city explained that the video-production contract was separate from Shin Hyun-joon’s unpaid work as an honorary mayor.

Jace & River also said that its Seoul projects had been carried out in accordance with the relevant procedures, and that the company and its CEO had built up experience in content production and cultural-event management.

The controversy also extended to a regional film festival contract. Sports Kyunghyang reported on the 8th that the Samcheok Tourism and Culture Foundation had signed a negotiated contract with Jace & River on August 21 for services to manage the opening and closing ceremonies of the “2026 3rd Haerang Film Festival.”

The contract was worth 52.2 million won. The services were reportedly completed on September 15, and payment had also been made. Shin Hyun-joon served as chair of the festival’s organizing committee.

The foundation reportedly cited a provision of the Enforcement Decree of the Local Contracts Act concerning support for women-owned businesses as the reason for the contract.

However, it has not been confirmed whether Shin Hyun-joon was involved in the vendor-selection process. The explanations from the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Jace & River concerned the Seoul contract, and no separate position on the Samcheok film festival contract has been reported.

With it now known that his wife’s company received a negotiated contract for the film festival he chairs, in addition to the Seoul Metropolitan Government contract, attention is focused on whether Shin Hyun-joon will address the allegations at the production press conference today.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.