'Pre-Dementia Stage' Jeon Won-ju's Slurred Speech Raises Health Concerns: 'Please Get Some Rest Now'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Fans have continued to express concern over actress Jeon Won-ju's recent activities.

A channel run by Kim Hyeong-geun, Jeon Won-ju's foster son and manager, has recently been posting updates about her. Jeon still appears to be keeping busy, singing on the street and traveling around the country to perform.

In particular, while waiting backstage at a performance, Jeon expressed her satisfaction with the stage, saying, “Why did I live like such a penny-pincher? It was so I could stand on a stage this wonderful.” But what caught netizens' attention was her slurred speech. Fans were concerned about Jeon's health as her speech had become noticeably less clear. Netizens expressed concern, commenting, “Her speech seems to have gotten a bit strange. Please go to the hospital and get checked out,” “Your speech is slurred,” and “Now that you're going to such nice places, please get some rest.”

Meanwhile, actress Jeon Won-ju was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, a pre-dementia stage. Jeon recently appeared on MBN's “Unforgettable Duet 2” and revealed her diagnosis. “These days, I can't recognize people right away. They say I met someone not long ago, but I can't really remember. My memory is gradually getting worse,” she said. She added, “I was afraid and scared, worrying about what would happen if I forgot the life I've lived and the precious people in it,” moving viewers.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.