Ju Ji-hoon shares a sweet bond with a woman 16 years his junior; Leejung: “We met at a bar and became close”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Ju Ji-hoon and dancer Leejung revealed how they first met by chance over drinks and became friends.

Recently, a video titled “Senior Ji-hoon, Want to Come Over to My Place?” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Super Dancer LEE Leejung.” The two recalled how they first met, chatting in a relaxed atmosphere despite their 16-year age gap.

Leejung first explained that she met Ju Ji-hoon at a bar. Leejung and her friends spotted him there with acquaintances and were said to have been surprised by the sight of him. When they mustered the courage to greet him, Ju Ji-hoon welcomed them warmly. She was even happier when he told her he was a fan.

Ju Ji-hoon also reenacted what happened. He recalled that about two years ago, while he was drinking, an unfamiliar group approached him and one of them, a person with a round face, spoke to him. He brought a smile to the room as he recalled the moment the person introduced themselves as dancer Leejung and said they were a fan.

As it turned out, Ju Ji-hoon had long been very interested in dance. He said he had always enjoyed dancing and regularly watched Mnet’s variety show “Street Woman Fighter.” He said Leejung and Lip J’s performances had particularly impressed him, revealing that he was a fan of both.

He explained that their dancing was so captivating it made his heart race. Since they worked in different fields—as an actor and a dancer—and there was also an age gap between them, he had never thought they would get a chance to meet in person. He said he was very surprised to run into Leejung in an unexpected place.

After their first meeting, the two also shared meals and naturally grew closer.

Ju Ji-hoon was especially open about his affection for Leejung. He praised her, saying, “From a senior’s perspective, she’s such a lovely junior. She brings videos she filmed of herself working and asks me questions. She’s so passionate, and seeing that made me find her so lovely. It was moving.”

He added, “I really love people who work hard, are good at what they do, and are passionate, so that’s how I got to know her,” praising Leejung’s diligence and passion.

Meanwhile, following the recent release of Ju Ji-hoon’s Disney+ original series “The Remarried Empress,” his complexion—which looked dark in the series—became a topic of online debate. Some viewers also expressed concern for his health, mentioning his usual drinking habits.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.