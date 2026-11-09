'Cho Jae-hyun's daughter' Cho Hye-jung—is that really her? After losing 7 kg, her face looks half its size... A dramatically different look

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Cho Hye-jung showed off a remarkably slimmer appearance.

On the 9th, Cho Hye-jung shared several photos without much comment.

In the photos, Cho Hye-jung shows off her doll-like beauty in an ivory fur jacket. Her face, made even smaller by her weight loss, her large eyes and her sharp features draw attention. Even in a simple outfit, she gives off her signature innocent vibe.

Cho Hye-jung previously made headlines after successfully losing 7 kg, with her extremely slim figure drawing attention. She appears to be maintaining her sleek look with consistent attention to her figure.

Cho Hye-jung, the daughter of actor Cho Jae-hyun, made her debut in 2014 in the drama 'God's Quiz Season 4.' She later appeared in dramas including 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo,' 'Go Back Couple,' 'Our Blues' and 'Yumi's Cells.'

Cho Jae-hyun retired from the entertainment industry after being named as a perpetrator of sexual harassment in 2018. At the time, Cho Hye-jung also temporarily suspended her activities.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.