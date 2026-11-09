Tei to Leave ‘Good Morning FM’ After 3 Years and 6 Months: “Stepping Down Was My Own Decision”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer and broadcaster Tei is leaving MBC Radio’s ‘Good Morning FM with Tei.’

Tei will step down as DJ of MBC FM4U’s ‘Good Morning FM with Tei’ (hereafter ‘Good Morning FM’) after the broadcast on the 22nd. He has continued his music career, recently releasing remakes such as ‘Last Love’ and ‘Are You Still Beautiful?’ After discussions with the production team, he decided to leave the show so he could focus on working on a new album.

Tei announced his departure directly to listeners during the opening of Monday morning’s broadcast on the 9th. “After the November 22 broadcast, I’ll be stepping down from my spot as ‘Teddy’ on Good Morning FM,” he said, adding, “It’s a decision I made after a long period of consideration.” Tei also expressed his sadness at leaving and his affection for listeners, saying, “As a singer, I’ll do lots of concerts, put out some albums and connect with you more, and I hope to come back if the opportunity arises.”

Tei joined ‘Good Morning FM’ as its DJ in May 2023 and has spent three years and six months with listeners every morning. His distinctive, cheerful and easygoing hosting brought energy to listeners’ commutes, while his deep love of music and extensive experience helped him connect with them and win their affection. For these contributions, he also received the Excellence Award in the radio category at the 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards.

Tei’s final live broadcast will air at 7 a.m. on Friday the 20th on MBC FM4U (91.9 MHz in the Seoul metropolitan area). Listeners can also watch the visual radio broadcast through MBC Radio’s ‘Mini’ app and the YouTube channel ‘Mhz.’ The show will conclude with the broadcast on Sunday the 22nd, bringing his three-and-a-half-year run to an end.

Meanwhile, MBC FM4U’s ‘Good Morning FM’ is one of MBC’s flagship morning radio programs, first airing in 2003. Its hosts have included its inaugural DJ, Kim Sung-joo, as well as Jun Hyun-moo, Noh Hong-chul, Kim Je-dong and Jang Sung-kyu. It airs daily from 7 to 9 a.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.