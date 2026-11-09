Jensen Huang fell for China’s honey trap; cheek kiss caught on camera as he flaunted his affair

[Sportschosun reporter Aram Park] Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected of being an agent for Chinese intelligence. Now, photos showing the two together have surfaced, intensifying the fallout.

Local media, including Taiwan’s TVBS and Sanli News, reported on the 9th that Jensen Huang had dinner with business associates at Sanliu Shifu, a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, last May. The restaurant is reportedly one Huang often visits when he travels to Taiwan.

Photos released at the time show Huang and Alice Huang, whose Chinese name is Huang Le and who is a former senior executive at Singaporean data center company Megaspeed International, posing as if they had their arms around each other’s waists. Local media reported that Alice Huang gave Jensen Huang a light kiss on the cheek just after the photos were taken.

After dinner, the two left the restaurant with their aides. While Jensen Huang exchanged greetings with other attendees, Alice Huang got into a car first. Huang reportedly got into the same car afterward, and they left the scene.

This was not the first time the two had been spotted together. Jensen Huang was also reportedly with Alice Huang when he met people in the AI industry in Taiwan in 2024.

The New York Times (NYT) previously reported that U.S. intelligence agencies had determined Alice Huang was a person recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS). The allegation is that Alice Huang approached Jensen Huang to obtain information about advanced U.S. AI semiconductors and developments within the administration. The report also said China had sought to influence Nvidia’s supply of advanced semiconductors to China.

The Financial Times (FT) also reported that U.S. intelligence agencies believe the two are in a romantic relationship.

As the allegations spread, the U.S. Congress also moved to respond. Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware said Congress would investigate to establish the facts. The House Committee on Foreign Affairs, the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and China, and the House Intelligence Committee, all chaired by Republicans, reportedly demanded answers about the allegations at a joint briefing.

In an internal message sent to employees on the 8th, local time, Jensen Huang admitted to the affair and apologized to his family. “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt my wife and children, and there is no excuse for them,” he said, acknowledging his wrongdoing. He went on to ask that his family’s privacy be respected.

Nvidia’s board also issued an official statement that day, announcing it had launched an independent investigation into the matter. A committee of independent directors, advised by independent outside counsel, will oversee the investigation. Jensen Huang also said he would actively cooperate.

The board said, “There is no basis to believe that national security information or Nvidia’s confidential information has been leaked,” adding, “We have confidence in Jensen and the management team.” It also said it considers U.S. national and economic security important and would review all information obtained during the investigation.

Nvidia also said Jensen Huang would remain CEO. Spokesperson John Rizzo told the U.S. online outlet Axios, “Today’s events will not slow Nvidia’s progress,” adding, “Jensen will continue to lead Nvidia as CEO without interruption.”

When the allegations first emerged, Nvidia also said Jensen Huang meets with thousands of executives from customer companies every year and that his interactions with Alice Huang were part of his ordinary business activities.

Jensen Huang’s current position is that he will remain CEO and cooperate with the board’s investigation. With controversy over his private life and allegations related to national security emerging at the same time, attention is focused on the investigation’s findings.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.