Forced off twice already... Choi Jun-hee’s social media account shut down again, without her even knowing why

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, suddenly had her newly opened second social media account deleted, following the loss of her main account, which had 230,000 followers.

As of the morning of the 9th, the link to Choi Jun-hee’s former secondary social media account is completely inaccessible.

When visitors access the page, all they see is a message reading, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Choi Jun-hee immediately opened a third, new account to give people a way to reach her. One internet user found the new account and left a concerned question: “Jun-hee, what happened to your old Instagram account? I mean the second one.” Choi has remained silent about the specific reason so far.

This is not the first time Choi Jun-hee has faced trouble with one of her accounts being shut down.

Earlier, on the 1st of last month, Choi Jun-hee expressed her frustration after her main account, which had 230,000 followers, was suddenly suspended.

At the time, she opened a secondary account and said, “My 230,000-follower account has been blocked. They won’t even tell me why. It’s been a really long time since I last spoke out, but I want to die. I cried five liters of tears because I was so upset.” She also said she would send a certified letter and urged fans to follow her secondary account.

But just a month after voicing her sense of injustice and announcing a fresh start, the second account she had been building as a replacement was suddenly forcibly shut down as well, leaving her in the unprecedented situation of already being driven onto a third account.

Born in 2003, Choi Jun-hee once saw her weight rise to 96 kg due to steroid side effects while being treated for lupus, but drew attention after successfully losing 55 kg.

She held a wedding ceremony last May with a non-celebrity 11 years her senior. She had been actively engaging with people as an influencer, recently revealing that she supported her husband’s rhinoplasty surgery.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.