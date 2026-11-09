'Monthly sales of 200 million won': Shin Jung-hwan explains why he shut down his hugely successful Singapore business: “I came back after they told me to go on TV”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Shin Jung-hwan explained why he closed his once-thriving shaved-ice business.

A video titled “Lee Sun-jung x Shin Jung-hwan: A Life Talk After Going Through Thick and Thin” was recently posted on Lee Sun-jung’s YouTube channel.

Lee Sun-jung recently visited the restaurant of Shin Jung-hwan, who has become the owner of a dak-galbi restaurant. Lee teased him, saying, “Oppa, haven’t you really run a lot of restaurants? Even in Singapore. Didn’t you run them all into the ground?” Shin lamented, “Why put it like that? I went (bust) quietly.” Shin, who said the shaved-ice shop he ran in Singapore had been a huge success, had previously revealed that it brought in at least 200 million won in monthly sales.

Asked why he had closed the business, Shin Jung-hwan said, “It was doing well, but the head of my agency at the time said that the place for me was on TV,” explaining that he had done so to return to show business.

Lee Sun-jung also said, “You should be on TV,” but Shin lamented, “That’s why I came back, and look what happened. I went on TV, took a few years off, apologized, took a few years off, apologized, and took a few years off.”

The production team asked, “Aren’t there a lot of people rooting for you to come back on TV?” Shin replied, “There are, but they’re only in the comments. If you have time, go to the MBC message board and write just one line.”

Lee Sun-jung said, “My personal opinion is that ‘Radio Star’ was the most fun when you were on it,” and the production team suggested to Shin Jung-hwan, “You should post a comment yourself.”

Shin replied, “I did it once. Just once, but it was so obvious. That was quite a while ago—seven or eight years ago.” He added, “I went on the MBC message board and saw that someone had posted, ‘Isn’t it about time Shin Jung-hwan came on?’ So I said, ‘Exactly.’ Anyone could tell it was either me or my family,” drawing laughs.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.