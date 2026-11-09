Lee Jong-suk’s 63 billion won real estate fortune... a “35 billion won windfall” from just two homes in Hannam-dong

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] The estimated value of the two luxury homes actor Lee Jong-suk owns in Hannam-dong, Seoul, has reached about 47 billion won, drawing attention to his real estate investment history.

A video analyzing Lee Jong-suk’s real estate assets, released on the 7th by the YouTube channel “Wonder Planet (wander planet),” is attracting attention. The video introduced the purchase prices and current estimated market values of the luxury homes he acquired.

Lee Jong-suk first purchased La Terrasse Hannam, a luxury residential complex in UN Village in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, in March 2015. The unit has an exclusive area of 284 square meters (about 85 pyeong), and its presale price at the time was 4.3 billion won.

It has been reported that Lee was able to buy the home at a relatively low price after it was offered for more than half off its original presale price because of financial difficulties at Tongyang Group, the construction company at the time.

Homes of the same size are now valued at around 20 billion won. That is an increase of about 15.7 billion won from the purchase price, with the value rising at least fourfold. Lee is said to have held on to the home for a long time without selling or renting it out.

In 2019, he moved to nearby Nine One Hannam, another luxury residential complex. The home Lee chose at the time has an exclusive area of 334 square meters (about 101 pyeong), making it the largest unit in the complex. Its presale price was about 7.3 billion won.

Nine One Hannam was offered under a rent-first, sale-later arrangement, in which residents rented their homes for a set period before purchasing them. Lee is also reported to have acquired ownership after living there for about two years. The unit’s current estimated market value is about 27 billion won, roughly 19.7 billion won above its original presale price.

The two homes had a combined initial purchase price of about 11.6 billion won, but their current estimated value has reached 47 billion won. By a simple calculation, that amounts to an estimated gain of about 35.4 billion won. However, this figure is based on estimated market prices, not actual transaction prices, and does not include taxes or other transaction costs.

Nine One Hannam, where Lee Jong-suk lives, is also known as a luxury residential complex with many celebrity residents. Singer G-Dragon and BTS members RM and Suga are reportedly among them. Actor Ju Ji-hoon, who appeared alongside Lee in the Disney+ original series “The Remarried Empress,” is also said to live in the same complex.

Including Lee Jong-suk’s other buildings and real estate, his total property assets are estimated to exceed 63 billion won. However, that figure is based on estimated market values of the properties and may differ from his actual net worth.

Meanwhile, Lee Jong-suk has recently continued his active acting career, playing the male lead, Heinrey, in the Disney+ original series “The Remarried Empress.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.