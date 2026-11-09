Lee Da-hae, now full-term, wonders what to do about her badly swollen legs: “My compression stockings are stuck to my legs and won’t come off”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Da-hae shared an update on her life during pregnancy.

On the 9th, Lee Da-hae shared that she had gone on a babymoon with her husband, Se7en.

Lee Da-hae and Se7en spent a relaxing time in Ishigaki, Japan, enjoying delicious food and swimming. Their beautiful accommodation, which looked restorative just to see, also caught the eye.

Lee Da-hae especially drew attention when she shared a photo of herself wearing slippers, as her ankles and legs appeared somewhat swollen. She also shared a photo of herself in a long dress, saying, “My compression stockings are stuck to my legs and won’t come off.” It seems that her swollen legs caused the stockings to cling to her skin, making them difficult to remove.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae married singer Se7en in 2022 and is active in both China and South Korea. She is due to give birth this November.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.