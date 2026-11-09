Seo Ji-young, who 'retired from showbiz,' shares a surprise update: 'After their feud ended, she did the dishes at Lee Ji-hye's house; her expression changed'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Gae-eun] Singer Lee Ji-hye, formerly of the group Sharp (S#arp), shared an update on Seo Ji-young, a fellow member she performed with.

On the 9th, a video featuring Lee Ji-hye was released on the YouTube channel for 'Make Me New.'

When Seo Ji-young came up, Lee Ji-hye said, "Some people even reacted to our reconciliation by asking, 'Is it really true?'" She said they are still getting along well. She also said Seo's expression changed after she became religious.

Lee Ji-hye added, "Ji-young came over to our house recently and even did the dishes before she left. Her daughter is so sweet and has grown up well. She gets along well with my daughter. The kids asked us to sing 'Sweety,' so we danced and sang it in front of our two daughters. We didn't make the video public because it wasn't meant to be shown off. It's a shame—we would have gotten a ton of views if we'd posted it."

Lee Ji-hye and Seo Ji-young debuted with Sharp in 1998 and won fans over with hit songs such as 'My Lips Like Warm Coffee,' 'Sweety' and 'Tell Me Tell Me.' But a rift between the two led to the group's disbandment in 2002. They reportedly reconciled in 2008, six years later.

Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jae-wan in 2017 and has two daughters. She ushered in another heyday through her personal YouTube channel, 'The Lovable Attention-Seeking Sister.' Seo Ji-young effectively left the entertainment industry after getting married in 2011.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.