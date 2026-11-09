Yoon Bo-mi: “When I got ‘skin and bones,’ people said I looked better when I was heavier... I really did look unwell”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Apink’s Yoon Bo-mi looked back on her “skin-and-bones” days.

On the 7th, a video titled “We’ll Decide with the Members Whether You’re Guilty or Innocent” was posted on Yoon Bo-mi’s YouTube channel.

Yoon Bo-mi said she would listen to various stories with Oh Ha-young and Kim Nam-joo and decide whether the people involved were guilty or innocent. In response to the “crime” of seeing clear signs that a friend’s partner was cheating but pretending not to know until the end for fear the friend might be hurt or get the wrong idea, Yoon Bo-mi said it was guilty, while Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young said it was innocent.

Yoon Bo-mi said, “I think if it’s a friend I really care about, I should tell them,” and Oh Ha-young replied, “That’s right.” Explaining why she had chosen “innocent,” Oh Ha-young said, “If it were my friend, I’d definitely tell them. But among my friends, there’s someone who doesn’t listen even when I tell them.” She added ruefully, “This actually happened to me. It was a while ago, but I told them. I said, ‘This guy did something like this. I thought you should be careful,’ but they cut me off.”

As soon as Oh Ha-young heard the “crime” of telling a friend who had worked hard to reach their goal of losing 10 kg and succeeded that they looked better before, she angrily said, “Guilty.” Yoon Bo-mi also said, “That’s guilty,” adding, “It feels bad in itself to be told you were prettier before than you are now.”

Yoon Bo-mi went on to say, “I did hear that kind of thing a lot. During ‘Dilemma,’ I lost so much weight that people said, ‘You look sick’ and ‘You looked better when you were heavier.’ Looking back now, I can see why they said that. I really did look unwell.” Oh Ha-young said, “That’s true.” She added, “But I knew it would come back as soon as ‘Dilemma’ ended anyway (I shouldn’t say that).”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.