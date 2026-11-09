“You’d never see this in Korea”... aespa’s Ningning stuns in a daring LA gala look with a barely-there bralette

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Ningning of the group aespa has shared a daring gala look she wore in Los Angeles, United States.

On the morning of the 9th, Ningning posted several photos on her social media with the caption “2026lacma.”

In the photos, Ningning posed for the camera in a shimmering bralette and a voluminous fur coat. Her curvy figure, revealed beneath the cropped top, drew attention. In photos set against the sunset, she also showed off a provocative expression and an alluring aura.

Netizens reacted with comments such as “Something this daring was never seen in Korea,” “The word ‘daring’ really is spot-on,” and “A perfect figure.”

Earlier, Ningning attended the “2026 Art+Film Gala,” held on the 7th (local time) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, United States.

This year, the “LACMA Art+Film Gala” was co-chaired by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow.

aespa will hold its sixth-anniversary fan meeting, “2026 aespa FAN MEETING ‘MY, ae Misses You,’” on the 28th and 29th at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seoul.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.