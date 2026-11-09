Kim Heung-gook, who suffered stress-related hair loss, spotted at Park Ji-sung Football Center

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Singer Kim Heung-gook, driven by his exceptional passion for football, has put together his own team and taken on the role of its director.

According to Kim Heung-gook’s representatives on the 9th, Deuridae FC held its founding ceremony at the Park Ji-sung Football Center in Suwon on the 8th and began full-fledged activities.

Kim Heung-gook has taken on the role of team director, while Park Seong-jong, father of former national team player Park Ji-sung, will join as an adviser. A total of 23 people, including actors Song Gyeong-cheol and Yang Jae-won, as well as football enthusiasts in their 60s and 70s, are joining as founding members.

However, Park Ji-sung, who is currently in the UK, could not attend the founding ceremony because of a scheduling conflict with coach Guus Hiddink’s 80th birthday celebration. Instead, he reportedly sent a congratulatory message to express his support for the newly launched football club.

Kim Heung-gook, considered one of the entertainment industry’s biggest football enthusiasts, has participated in various football-related activities, including the Arirang cheering squad and Chuksamo (Association of People Who Love Football). But this is the first time he has founded a football team himself and taken on the director’s post.

Kim Heung-gook explained that he formed the club “so people who love football could get together, play, and live long, healthy lives.”

He also outlined plans for future activities. “We plan to hold a friendly match about once a month. We also plan to form a supporters’ association and do a lot of good through football,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kim Heung-gook’s recent broadcast appearance has also attracted attention. He appeared alongside Choi Yang-rak and Kwon Jae-gwan in “Hanjan Jurak,” content on the YouTube channel Yanglak No. 1 that was released on the 14th, and the three shared a lively conversation.

Kim Heung-gook expressed delight at appearing on a broadcast again after a long break and showed enthusiasm about resuming his activities. At one point, he took off his hat to reveal his bald head, bringing the venue to laughter.

Kim Heung-gook previously opened up about his long-standing concerns over hair loss after being selected in September last year as a promotional model for a hair-loss treatment. He drew attention by revealing that stress from his past broadcasting work, his experience as a father separated from his family overseas, and various social issues had affected his hair loss.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.