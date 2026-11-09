Chung Seung-Je Makes Bold Retirement Pledge: “I’ll Retire If Yang Se-chan’s Math Skills Don’t Improve” (‘Problem Child in House’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Chung Seung-Je, a top math instructor who has held on to the title of “No. 1 in math for 16 consecutive years,” is making a retirement pledge.

Chung Seung-Je, Korea’s leading top math instructor who enjoys idol-level popularity among exam takers, and top Korean-language instructor Yoo Dae-jong will appear on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” airing Tuesday the 10th at 8:30 p.m.

On the show, Chung Seung-Je will display the confidence of a top math instructor whose cumulative number of students has topped 10 million. He says he can rapidly improve the math skills of Yang Se-chan, the entertainment industry’s representative “dunce.” Chung said he could bring Yang Se-chan’s math skills into the top 20 percent within six months, adding, “Hong Jin-kyung was able to do it, too.” He also declared that he would retire if Yang’s math skills did not improve. The show’s MCs reportedly could not hide their amazement at Chung’s bold retirement pledge.

Next, third-generation star instructor Chung Seung-Je discusses the ecosystem of “fifth-generation star instructors.”

Chung Seung-Je drew interest by saying, “The fifth-generation star instructors who have recently attracted attention have been preparing for this since their first year of college, like idol trainees.” Yoo Dae-jong, a fourth-generation star instructor, also said, “These days, many fifth-generation star instructors are tall and handsome, like Joo Woo-jae.” Viewers can find out how the qualifications for star instructors have changed, how the ecosystem of the increasingly competitive instructor market has evolved, and how Joo Woo-jae came to embody the very image of a star instructor in this episode.

Meanwhile, top Korean-language instructor Yoo Dae-jong, who is making his variety-show debut on “Problem Child in House,” will reveal that he graduated from Seoul National University’s Department of Philosophy. He will also share everything from his impressive past, including passing the first round of the civil service examination, to how he became a top instructor at a major academy in just three days. Yoo Dae-jong’s eventful journey to becoming a top instructor will be revealed on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” airing Tuesday the 10th at 8:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.