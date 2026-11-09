Lee Jun-su, son of Lee Jong-hyuk, is smitten with Jeon Hee-cheol’s daughter at first sight: “She’s tall and looks like a model” (“My Child’s Romance 3”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On My Child’s Romance 3, Lee Jun-su meets Jeon Ji-woo.

On the 9th, the team behind tvN STORY’s My Child’s Romance 3 posted a preview video titled “Just a Happy 10 Jun-su.”

When Jeon Ji-woo, daughter of Jeon Hee-cheol, walked in, Lee Jun-su, who had been sitting alone, greeted her cautiously, saying, “You can sit here.” The two awkwardly introduced themselves. Lee Jun-su seemed unsure what to do and just looked around.

Jeon Ji-woo said, “I went in wondering who might be there, and Jun-su was sitting there. (Last season,) Tak-su and Su-wan unnie became the final couple, and when Jun-su appeared, even though I was meeting him for the first time, I felt a sense of familiarity with him.”

Lee Jun-su didn’t recognize Jeon Ji-woo, but couldn’t hide his smile. Candidly revealing his true feelings about his first impression of her, he said, “She was tall, looked like a model, and seemed really pretty, so I thought I’d made the right choice coming on the show,” drawing attention.

Meanwhile, My Child’s Romance 3 on tvN STORY will premiere at 8 p.m. on the 11th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.