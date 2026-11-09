“Talking casually to a much more senior colleague, showing no manners” Lee Yo-won faces unexpected backlash over her character

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Lee Yo-won has come under fire over her personality.

Recently, the YouTube channel Real Actresses posted footage of Kim Young-ran unexpectedly meeting Lee Yo-won for the first time in 26 years.

Seeing Lee Yo-won, Kim Young-ran struck up a conversation, asking, “Aren’t you that girl?” Lee replied, “I’m Lee Yo-won. Lee Yo-won.”

Kim Young-ran asked, “Do you remember doing a drama back then?” Lee replied, “I don’t think I did.” Kim said, “You don’t think you did, right? When you were a rookie, you did one with Won Bin,” and mentioned Kkokji. Only then did Lee remember, saying, “That’s right. That’s right. I did. I did.”

Kim Young-ran said, “I remember seeing her then and thinking, ‘Why is she getting married so young?’” Lee Yo-won pointed to her daughter and said, “That’s why I had her, you know. It’s a really sad story, ma’am.” Seeing Lee’s eldest daughter, Kim asked, “Is that your daughter?” Lee briefly replied, “My eldest.”

The two had not seen each other in 26 years. The production staff joked, “Shouldn’t you give her a little pocket money?” Lee waved her hand dismissively and said, “No.”

Although it was a warm reunion, netizens criticized Lee Yo-won’s use of informal speech. They felt she had not shown proper deference to a much more senior colleague she had not seen in a long time, despite the two not being close. Netizens criticized Lee’s attitude in comments such as, “Lee Yo-won definitely isn’t the type to be particularly polite,” “She must be a much more senior colleague, yet Lee was curt and seemed somewhat lacking in manners,” and “She keeps speaking informally to a veteran.” However, quite a few people defended Lee, saying her way of speaking actually came across as friendly: “She went over and greeted her first, so what’s the problem? If anything, she seems friendly and warm”; “They ran into each other, made small talk and reminisced—what does etiquette have to do with it? It’s relaxed and nice”; and “She seems to be making an effort to be warm in her own way.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.