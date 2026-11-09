“Is Princess Lee Se-young’s necklace from Temu?”... ‘Chinese direct-buy item’ controversy hits The Remarried Empress

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Lee Se-young dazzled with a look that called to mind a princess in a fairy tale, but a styling accessory she wore in the series is drawing unexpected harsh criticism.

As suspicions surfaced that the necklace was a China-made online-shopping item bought directly from China for in the 2,000-won range, opinions online appeared divided, in contrast with the lavish imperial outfits.

On the 9th, the team behind Disney+ original series The Remarried Empress released official stills of Lee Se-young, who recently took on the role of Rashta, the emperor’s concubine and a former runaway slave.

In the still, Lee Se-young wears a mint-green dress to perfection, showcasing her signature lovely, pure beauty. The full, flaring skirt and long, flowing waves in her hair come together to create the impression that a princess from a fantasy web novel has stepped into the real world.

But despite her dazzling beauty, criticism emerged over the level of detail and finish in the costume and accessories.

In particular, critics repeatedly said that the three-dimensional floral decorations, ribbons and lace on the mint-green dress were crowded together in an overly elaborate design, making it look more like a low-cost costume than an outfit with the distinctive elegance of an imperial court.

The necklace sparked the fiercest debate. Comparison posts spread online saying that the black-stone necklace paired with the mint-green dress looked almost identical to ready-made accessories selling for around 2,000 won on ultra-low-cost Chinese e-commerce platforms such as Pinduoduo and Temu.

The arrangement of the black stones and the details of the teardrop-shaped pendant at the center were strikingly similar, like twins, catching netizens’ attention.

It has not been confirmed whether the props team actually bought that ultra-low-cost product and used it as-is in filming. But the prevailing reaction is that the mere suggestion of a “direct-buy item in the 2,000-won range” in an imperial romance fantasy made with a huge production budget is enough to undermine viewers’ immersion.

Meanwhile, episodes 1–4 of The Remarried Empress, starring Lee Se-young, are available on Disney+. The 10-episode series reaches viewers around the world with two episodes released every Wednesday.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.