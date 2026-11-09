Former announcer Park Shin-young’s bold new update after ‘delivery rider’s death’ accident... comeback kicks off after TikTok transformation

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Former announcer Park Shin-young has been spotted hosting a TikTok Live. This comes seven years after she caused an accident that killed a motorcycle delivery rider and disappeared from public view.

On the 8th, a video titled “Former announcer Park Shin-young’s TikTok update” was posted on an online community.

In the video, Park is hosting a TikTok Live wearing a sheer outfit that reveals her underwear. Her bold style drew attention as it was quite different from her formerly neat and composed image as an announcer.

Some netizens who saw this reacted, saying, “She’s gotten bold without worrying about her announcer image” and “She was an announcer I liked.”

Park joined MBC Sports Plus in 2014 and went freelance in 2018.

Then, in May 2021, while driving her SUV at an intersection in Sangam-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, she collided with a motorcycle ridden by a delivery worker. The delivery worker died at the scene.

Investigators found that Park had gone straight through a yellow light and was traveling at 102 km/h on a road with a speed limit of 40 km/h. The motorcycle rider was also reportedly found to have entered the intersection on a red light.

Park was subsequently indicted on a charge of causing death under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents and was fined 15 million won at her first-trial sentencing hearing on December 23 that year. Neither the prosecution nor Park appealed, and the ruling became final on December 31 of the same month.

An update was also reported last February: Park, who had disappeared from public view after the accident, had launched a handbag brand after becoming co-CEO of PH Company alongside Hong Min-jeong, a fellow former announcer.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.