Lee Ha-neul helps promote the girlfriend he went public with six years after his divorce: “If it goes well, I can focus on fishing and music”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Lee Ha-neul of the group DJ DOC has stepped up to support his girlfriend, whose relationship with him he made public six years after his divorce.

Lee Ha-neul recently posted a video on his personal channel titled “Please Give the It Girl a Follow!”

In the video, Lee Ha-neul promoted his girlfriend’s channel. He joked, “My girlfriend wants to try her hand at selling. If it goes well, I’ll be able to focus on music and fishing.”

He also stepped up his promotion, saying, “I’ll hold a giveaway after my girlfriend starts streaming. This isn’t a voice-phishing scam. You can trust me and join.”

Last September, Lee Ha-neul revealed that he was in a relationship with his current girlfriend. He showed his affection, saying, “A girlfriend who’s incredibly beautiful in my eyes.”

Lee Ha-neul debuted with DJ DOC in 1994 and was beloved as the “nation’s bad boy,” releasing hit songs such as “Sorrow of Superman,” “Dance with DOC” and “Run to You.” He married a non-celebrity in October 2018, but they divorced in February 2020.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.