WOODZ opens up about battling Meniere’s disease, which has affected stars from Bae Il-ho to Yoo Ji-tae: “It’s hard to find the right pitch in my in-ear monitors”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer WOODZ has revealed that he is battling a rare disease.

WOODZ recently held a voice livestream on a fan platform. He said, “I have stress-induced hearing loss in the lower frequencies. I’m sensitive to low frequencies.”

The exact diagnosis is Meniere’s disease. It is a condition caused by increased pressure from lymph fluid in the inner ear. It can cause recurring dizziness, hearing loss, tinnitus and a feeling of fullness in the ear. Singers Bae Il-ho and Yoon Jong-shin, and actors Park Won-sook, Han Ji-min and Yoo Ji-tae, have reportedly suffered from the disease.

WOODZ expressed his gratitude, saying, “I had trouble accurately identifying pitches through my in-ear monitors onstage. As I tried various ways to solve the problem, I shared my concerns with my senior Lee Seung-chul, who advised me, ‘Just listen to the piano and the click track (a cue that helps keep the beat steady during a performance).’ Thanks to him, I was able to get the pitches right.”

WOODZ surprised people by saying that he also sang while listening only to the piano accompaniment and click track during the performances he presented with an orchestra and choir at his world tour encore concerts, held on October 31 and the 1st at KSPO DOME in Seoul Olympic Park.

WOODZ and Lee Seung-chul previously showcased the synergy between senior and junior artists in the Korean music industry when they released their duet “OUR STORY” on September 30.

WOODZ will perform a special stage with Panic (Lee Juck and Kim Jin Pyo) at “MAMA,” which will be held in Osaka, Japan, on the 21st.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.