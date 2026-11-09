Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin spotted on their first outing together since getting married; even their understated wedding guest looks shine

Photo: Online community

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actors Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin attended a wedding together and were spotted on their first outing together since getting married.

On the 9th, photos of Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin attending the wedding of an employee of their agency were posted on an online community, drawing attention. The two are colleagues at the same agency.

In the photos, the two caught the eye as they posed for a group picture with other guests in the bride’s waiting room. Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin looked striking in their understated outfits. They also drew attention by posing some distance apart rather than standing side by side. A photo of Shin Min-a holding a microphone and giving a congratulatory speech added to the heartwarming mood.

Photo: Online community

Another photo captured them smiling side by side. The newlyweds’ sweet chemistry brought smiles to viewers, too.

Meanwhile, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a got married last December after dating for 10 years. Shin Min-a appeared in the Disney+ drama The Remarried Empress, released on the 3rd, while Kim Woo-bin is set to return in the tvN drama Gift, which premieres on December 5.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.