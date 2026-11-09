Jensen Huang’s divorce could cost up to ₩110 trillion, topping Bezos’s ₩56 trillion in a record-breaking payout

Photo: Reuters-Yonhap

[Park A-ram, Sportschosun] As Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, admits to an extramarital relationship and apologizes to his family, attention is also turning to the amount of wealth his spouse could receive if the situation eventually leads to divorce.

According to Reuters and other outlets on the 8th (local time), Huang acknowledged in a message to company employees that he had not been faithful to his wife. “I was not faithful to my wife. My actions hurt my wife and children,” he said, adding that he would take responsibility for his actions.

The apology came after foreign media reports revealed his relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence agencies. The UK’s Financial Times (FT) previously reported that U.S. intelligence officials believed the two were romantically involved.

As the controversy grows, attention is naturally shifting to Huang’s enormous fortune and how it might be divided in a divorce.

Forbes, a U.S. business magazine, estimated Huang’s net worth at about $162.2 billion as of the 8th, equivalent to roughly ₩220 trillion. If all of that wealth were recognized as marital property and divided equally, his spouse would receive about $81.1 billion, or approximately ₩110 trillion.

Behind this calculation is California’s system for dividing property. The state applies a community property system under which marital assets accumulated during a marriage are generally divided equally.

Huang married his wife, Lori Huang, in 1985 and co-founded NVIDIA in 1993. The property division issue is drawing even more attention because a substantial portion of his current wealth stems from the increase in value of NVIDIA shares, the company founded after his marriage.

However, it is difficult to say whether ₩110 trillion would actually be paid to his spouse. The timing and form of ownership of each asset, whether there are trusts or debts, and any separate agreements between the couple would all need to be considered. Half of the total net worth estimated by Forbes would not automatically be the amount awarded in a property division.

California also has a no-fault divorce system, so a spouse is not automatically awarded more property simply because an extramarital relationship has been confirmed. The ₩110 trillion figure is therefore closer to a hypothetical estimate based on simply dividing current assets in half.

The controversy surrounding the relationship between Huang and Alice Huang is extending beyond a private matter into an issue of national security. NVIDIA’s board has formed an investigative committee made up of independent directors and decided to examine the allegations with outside legal experts.

Huang’s current position is that he will remain CEO and cooperate with the investigation. Attention is also focused on whether the controversy sparked by his admission of an extramarital relationship will lead to an actual divorce, and how his astronomical wealth might be handled.

Meanwhile, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos drew attention when he transferred about ₩56 trillion upon divorcing his wife, MacKenzie Scott, in 2019. Microsoft (MS) co-founder Bill Gates also made headlines after transferring assets worth about ₩26 trillion when he split from Melinda French Gates in 2021. By contrast, estimates suggest that Huang’s spouse could receive about ₩110 trillion based on his net worth, meaning that if a property division does take place, it could be a record-breaking sum that surpasses previous cases involving the world’s wealthiest people.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.