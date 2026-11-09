Ock Joo-hyun’s ‘19 Billion Won’ Hannam The Hill Home Heads to Auction... Did 5 Billion Won in Capital Raise 40 Billion?

Screenshot from TV Chosun

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] A claim has emerged that financial pressure from property investments may be behind the court auction proceedings for a luxury home in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, which Ock Joo-hyun, a musical theater actress and former member of girl group Fin.K.L, bought for 19 billion won.

On the 9th, posts analyzing Ock Joo-hyun’s property purchases and the scale of her loans spread across online communities and social media, drawing attention.

A, who wrote one of the posts, claimed that Ock Joo-hyun’s investment strategy amounted to “using 5 billion won in capital to raise 40 billion won, only to be liquidated.” The post suggested that a so-called leverage strategy—increasing the scale of investments by taking out large loans with little equity—may have led to financial difficulties.

According to A, Ock Joo-hyun bought land in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, for 20 billion won in 2022. A estimated that she put in 5 billion won of her own capital and borrowed the remaining 15 billion won from financial institutions.

A claimed that she then spent around 3.2 billion won more to build a neighborhood commercial facility, secured 16 billion won through a mortgage loan after construction was completed, and increased the loan by around 2 billion won the following year.

One analysis suggests that the funding difficulties began when she bought Hannam The Hill. Ock Joo-hyun signed a contract in May last year to purchase the property for 19 billion won.

A estimated that around 1.9 billion won of the additional loan for the Sinsa-dong building was used for the down payment on Hannam The Hill. The explanation was that she planned to sell the Sinsa-dong building for 25 billion won, repay the existing loan and pay the remaining balance on Hannam The Hill, but the sale was delayed amid a downturn in the real estate market, disrupting her funding plans.

There were also claims that, instead of canceling the contract, she may have raised an additional 18.3 billion won through a private lending company. A calculated that if the loan principal were 20 billion won and the annual interest rate were 20%, the interest burden alone could reach 4 billion won a year. However, the actual principal and interest rate are unverified assumptions.

Legal experts also analyzed the flow of funds based on the property registry and trust records for the properties involved. Lawyers appearing on the legal YouTube channel Roel Law Firm said the delay in selling the Sinsa-dong building and loan-related burdens may have contributed to the financial difficulties. They also raised the possibility of borrowing around 18.3 billion won through a private lending company, while noting that the specific loan amount and how the funds were used had not been confirmed.

In fact, on the 14th of last month, the Seoul Western District Court ordered the commencement of a voluntary auction for the Hannam The Hill home registered in Ock Joo-hyun’s name. The creditor that filed for the auction is Korea Financial Asset Management Daebu, and the claim amount is approximately 2.17 billion won.

The property registry lists a total of four maximum-amount mortgages, with the maximum claim amounts adding up to around 23.7 billion won. However, the maximum claim amount is not the same as the actual outstanding loan balance.

Ock Joo-hyun’s representatives explained that the auction was part of the process of settling debts incurred while expanding the business and attracting investment.

They added, “We are currently working with the investment firm on specific debt repayment and settlement procedures, and the firm plans to repay the full amount of the related loans in accordance with its business plan.”

The court has ordered the commencement of an auction for the home, but whether it will actually be sold at auction, sold otherwise or used to settle the debt has not yet been determined.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.