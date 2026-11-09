Cha Eun-woo rides the subway in military uniform... His looks are impossible to hide, even with his cap pulled low

Photo: Screenshot from social media

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Cha Eun-woo, an ASTRO member and actor who is due to be discharged next January, was spotted taking the subway while on leave.

Recently, a video showing Cha Eun-woo aboard a subway train was posted on online communities and social media.

In the video, Cha Eun-woo is standing inside a subway car in military uniform. Though he has pulled his cap low to cover his face, his striking features and sculpted looks stand out, immediately catching people’s attention. His unmistakable presence draws eyes even among ordinary passengers.

Cha Eun-woo is currently serving with the Republic of Korea Army Band and is due to be discharged on January 27, 2027.

Earlier, Cha Eun-woo also came under suspicion of tax evasion after it emerged in January that the National Tax Service had notified him of a tax assessment in the 20-billion-won range.

In April, Cha Eun-woo apologized on social media for causing disappointment and confusion among his fans and the public amid the tax payment controversy. He went on to say that he respected the NTS’s procedures and findings and had paid all related taxes.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.