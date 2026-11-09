Gummy, Jo Jung-suk’s wife, looks gaunt while raising two daughters: “I ate two eggs and got through my schedule”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Gummy shared an update on her busy life raising her two daughters.

Gummy appeared as a guest on Paul Kim’s Gayo Plaza, which aired on KBS Cool FM on the 9th.

When Paul Kim told Gummy, “It must not have been easy to come in at lunchtime,” she said, “I’m fine. I get up early because of the kids, so it’s not early for me. Even if I go to bed late, I get up at 7.” She also said, “My issue these days is working while raising children.”

Asked by a listener, “Did you have lunch?”, she said, “I couldn’t. I ate two eggs and didn’t have breakfast. That’s all I’ve eaten. These days, I end up eating like this. I usually eat while traveling in the car, but today I had to sing, so I ate this way,” drawing attention. Gummy had recently attracted attention for looking somewhat gaunt.

Asked about her two daughters’ reaction to her new song “Perfect World,” she said, “My eldest says she feels sad when she listens to my songs and tries not to listen. But when her kindergarten teacher played it for her, she said it was okay, and one day she started humming it. My younger daughter is only 9 months old, so she just listened quietly.”

Meanwhile, Gummy married actor Jo Jung-suk in 2018, and they have two daughters.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.