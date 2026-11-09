Soo Yeon Yi tops October’s Gen Z Star category, surpassing Jeong Dong-won

Source: Soo Yeon Yi’s Instagram

Singer Soo Yeon Yi claimed the top spot in the October Gen Z Star category of the Blue Dragon Ranking with a commanding share of the vote, showcasing the strength of a next-generation trot star.

Soo Yeon Yi took first place in the vote with 50.59% of all votes, drawing support well above the halfway mark.

Jeong Dong-won, who competed until the end, received 25.05% of the vote but was unable to mount a late surge and unfortunately failed to win the title.

The gap between the two in vote share was a full 25.54 percentage points. Soo Yeon Yi pulled well ahead of her competitors, displaying a presence all her own.

The fact that she secured at least half of all votes despite facing formidable candidates showed the keen interest of Soo Yeon Yi’s fans.

The final top-three rankings for October, in which Soo Yeon Yi took an overwhelming first place, were: first, Soo Yeon Yi (50.59%); second, Jeong Dong-won (25.54%); and third, Kim Da-hyun (13%).

Loved for her strong vocals and deep emotional sensibility even at a young age, Soo Yeon Yi has also been making a notable impact recently through her television appearances and music activities.

She placed in the final TOP 3 on MBN’s Current King of Singers 3, which ended last March, earning recognition for her outstanding vocals and command of the stage. She went on to compete in the 2026 Korea-Japan King of Singers Battle as Korea’s representative, gaining the opportunity to perform on a global stage beyond Korea.

She continues to make frequent television appearances, drawing attention when a video of her performance of “You Know My Name” on KBS2’s Immortal Songs surpassed 10 million views on YouTube.

Soo Yeon Yi is moving beyond the label of a trot prodigy and developing a musical identity of her own. Her win in the October Gen Z Star category of the Blue Dragon Ranking affirmed both her potential for growth and the passionate support of her fan base.

Expectations are building over what stages and music Soo Yeon Yi, who claimed the Blue Dragon Ranking crown with 50.59% of the vote, will use to win fans’ hearts in the future.

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, which organizes the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and CelebChamp. It selects notable stars leading trends through its monthly and semiannual awards. Trophies are given to the semiannual winners, selected once every six months in the categories of male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.