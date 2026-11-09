Jang Dong-min Says It’s Hard to Talk Even with His ‘Top 1%’ Language-Prodigy Daughter: ‘Please Translate What She’s Saying’

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Jang Dong-min bragged about his language-prodigy daughter.

On the 9th, Jang Dong-min posted a video along with the caption, “It’s hard to talk with my beloved daughter Jiwoo 😢 Could someone translate what she’s saying...?”

The video showed his daughter Jiwoo conversing fluently in English. She is seen naturally speaking English with a foreigner and solving problems. Jang Dong-min’s daughter was previously classified as a Level 1 gifted child after scoring in the top 1% for linguistic intelligence. In particular, an expert’s assessment that “she would learn one or two more languages without difficulty, in addition to Korean and English” also drew attention.

Jang Dong-min also drew attention for his performances on various survival shows, thanks to his exceptional quick thinking and reflexes. In particular, he demonstrated outstanding strategic and deductive skills on various brain-survival shows, including tvN’s The Genius, and claimed the survival-show crown four times in a row.

This has led to continued interest in whether Jiwoo inherited her father’s exceptional intelligence and quick thinking.

Comedian Jang Dong-min married a non-celebrity in 2021, and they have a son and a daughter. He will appear in Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan 3, which will be released on the 10th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.